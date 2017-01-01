Save Hundreds of Dollars Shopping for Glasses Online

It’s no secret that shopping for frames online can save you a lot of money. But only 5% of the glasses in the United States are purchased online. People are unaware of the full range of advantages online shopping presents them with.

Keep reading, and find out the top 7 reasons why you should be buying your glasses through online retailers.

Save up to 70% off retail

on prescription glasses online

Leading online stores cut out the middleman so you pay less.

Between rent, shipping and production costs, it’s no wonder the average markup for frames in brick-and-mortar stores is 250%. Online retailers cut back on all these costs by using their own in-house laboratories, which means you save a lot of money when shopping for frames online.

Top quality glasses:

Designer frames, high-grade materials

It’s simple. Reputable online retailers get their frames and lenses at the same place that brick-and-mortar stores do.

Whether you’re shopping for non-prescription frames or high quality progressive, bifocal and transitional lenses; online retailers provide the exactly the same materials and brands, including household names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford, etc.

No Sales Commission

with online retailers

Online sites don’t try to “force” a sale on you. Retail store salesmen do.

A reported 62% of private practice optometrists income comes from selling prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses. Clerks at retail stores aren’t exactly impartial, depending on you to buy the more expensive pair of glasses for a higher salary. When you’re shopping online, you can try out as many frames as you like for as long as you

When you shop online, you don't need to worry about being upsold on the expensive frames!
Bigger Frames Selection

your favorite brand, shape or style

Leading online retailers can showcase over 3000 frames on a single site

Brick-and-mortar stores are limited in the amount of frames they can put on display. When you’re shopping online, there’s almost no end to the options at hand, with every size, shape, material and style from leading brands only a click away.

Rectangle

Wayframe

Round

Square

Rimless

Cat Eye

You can try on glasses

using an online “Virtual Mirror”

Find your perfect fit from the comfort of your own home.

Leading online sites with a virtual mirror will give you a better idea of how you’ll look in your new glasses by uploading a forward-facing photo. You can try it out now below:

Great Customer Service

available 24/7 pre and post-order

Eyeglasses stores have closing times. Online retailers are always open.

The top online retailers like GlassesUSA.com have a customer service team available by chat or phone, to solve any issue you’re experiences before, during or after purchase - every day of the week, 24/7.

Risk-Free Everything

100% refund, no questions asked!

The top online retailers provide a simple & secure checkout process, free shipping & returns, and a 100% money-back-guarantee.

Leading online retailers use a safe and secure checkout process. How can you tell if the checkout is secure? Look for a lock icon or HTTPS in the upper left hand corner of the search bar. Today, customers expect a secure checkout process, 365-day warranty, lowest price guarantee, and free returns.

What Do Our Customers Think?

Raving Product Reviews

Questions You May Want to Ask...

Q: How can I see if the frames fit me?
A: We have a “Virtual Mirror” so you can see how our frames look on your face. Just upload your picture and you can try on our entire collection without leaving your home.

Q: I have my Dr. Prescription, what now?
A: Great! All you have to do is fill out your prescription online on the product page, or scan it and email it to us. The website will recommend the correct lens package based on your prescription specs.

Q: Do you have progressive or bifocal lenses?
A: We sure do! Click here to find your perfect pair of multifocals.

Q: Do you offer prescription sunglasses?
A: We certainly do! Most of our sunglasses can be made with prescription, transition or tinted lenses. Most of our regular prescription glasses can be converted into sunglasses as well! Check out our Rx Sunglasses.

