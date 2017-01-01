It’s no secret that shopping for frames online can save you a lot of money. But only 5% of the glasses in the United States are purchased online. People are unaware of the full range of advantages online shopping presents them with.
Keep reading, and find out the top 7 reasons why you should be buying your glasses through online retailers.
1
|
Save up to 70% off retail
on prescription glasses online
Between rent, shipping and production costs, it’s no wonder the average markup for frames in brick-and-mortar stores is 250%. Online retailers cut back on all these costs by using their own in-house laboratories, which means you save a lot of money when shopping for frames online.Browse All Glasses
2
|
Top quality glasses:
Designer frames, high-grade materials
Whether you’re shopping for non-prescription frames or high quality progressive, bifocal and transitional lenses; online retailers provide the exactly the same materials and brands, including household names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford, etc.Shop All Glasses
3
|
No Sales Commission
with online retailers
A reported 62% of private practice optometrists income comes from selling prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses. Clerks at retail stores aren’t exactly impartial, depending on you to buy the more expensive pair of glasses for a higher salary. When you’re shopping online, you can try out as many frames as you like for as long as you
4
|
Bigger Frames Selection
your favorite brand, shape or style
Brick-and-mortar stores are limited in the amount of frames they can put on display. When you’re shopping online, there’s almost no end to the options at hand, with every size, shape, material and style from leading brands only a click away.
5
|
You can try on glasses
using an online “Virtual Mirror”
Leading online sites with a virtual mirror will give you a better idea of how you’ll look in your new glasses by uploading a forward-facing photo. You can try it out now below:
6
|
Great Customer Service
available 24/7 pre and post-order
The top online retailers like GlassesUSA.com have a customer service team available by chat or phone, to solve any issue you’re experiences before, during or after purchase - every day of the week, 24/7.Browse Best Selling Styles
7
|
Risk-Free Everything
100% refund, no questions asked!
Leading online retailers use a safe and secure checkout process. How can you tell if the checkout is secure? Look for a lock icon or HTTPS in the upper left hand corner of the search bar. Today, customers expect a secure checkout process, 365-day warranty, lowest price guarantee, and free returns.Shop Glasses Online
What Do Our Customers Think?
Raving Product Reviews
Questions You May Want to Ask...
Q: How can I see if the frames fit me?
A: We have a “Virtual Mirror” so you can see how our frames look on your face. Just upload your picture and you can try on our entire collection without leaving your home.
Q: I have my Dr. Prescription, what now?
A: Great! All you have to do is fill out your prescription online on the product page, or scan it and email it to us. The website will recommend the correct lens package based on your prescription specs.
Q: Do you have progressive or bifocal lenses?
A: We sure do! Click here to find your perfect pair of multifocals.
Q: Do you offer prescription sunglasses?
A: We certainly do! Most of our sunglasses can be made with prescription, transition or tinted lenses. Most of our regular prescription glasses can be converted into sunglasses as well! Check out our Rx Sunglasses.
So if you’re thinking about getting glasses, go online. It’s just a click away .
It’s no secret that shopping for frames online can save you a lot of money. But only 5% of the glasses in the United States are purchased online. People are unaware of the full range of advantages online shopping presents them with.
Keep reading, and find out the top 7 reasons why you should be buying your glasses through online retailers.
1
|
Save up to 70% off retail
on prescription glasses online
Between rent, shipping and production costs, it’s no wonder the average markup for frames in brick-and-mortar stores is 250%. Online retailers cut back on all these costs by using their own in-house laboratories, which means you save a lot of money when shopping for frames online.Browse All Glasses
2
|
Top quality glasses:
Designer frames, high-grade materials
Whether you’re shopping for non-prescription frames or high quality progressive, bifocal and transitional lenses; online retailers provide the exactly the same materials and brands, including household names like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Tom Ford, etc.Shop All Glasses
3
|
No Sales Commission
with online retailers
A reported 62% of private practice optometrists income comes from selling prescription eyeglasses and contact lenses. Clerks at retail stores aren’t exactly impartial, depending on you to buy the more expensive pair of glasses for a higher salary. When you’re shopping online, you can try out as many frames as you like for as long as you
4
|
Bigger Frames Selection
your favorite brand, shape or style
Brick-and-mortar stores are limited in the amount of frames they can put on display. When you’re shopping online, there’s almost no end to the options at hand, with every size, shape, material and style from leading brands only a click away.
5
|
You can try on glasses
using an online “Virtual Mirror”
Leading online sites with a virtual mirror will give you a better idea of how you’ll look in your new glasses by uploading a forward-facing photo. You can try it out now below:
6
|
Great Customer Service
available 24/7 pre and post-order
The top online retailers like GlassesUSA.com have a customer service team available by chat or phone, to solve any issue you’re experiences before, during or after purchase - every day of the week, 24/7.Browse Best Selling Styles
7
|
Risk-Free Everything
100% refund, no questions asked!
Leading online retailers use a safe and secure checkout process. How can you tell if the checkout is secure? Look for a lock icon or HTTPS in the upper left hand corner of the search bar. Today, customers expect a secure checkout process, 365-day warranty, lowest price guarantee, and free returns.Shop Glasses Online
What Do Our Customers Think?
Raving Product Reviews
Questions You May Want to Ask...
Q: How can I see if the frames fit me?
A: We have a “Virtual Mirror” so you can see how our frames look on your face. Just upload your picture and you can try on our entire collection without leaving your home.
Q: I have my Dr. Prescription, what now?
A: Great! All you have to do is fill out your prescription online on the product page, or scan it and email it to us. The website will recommend the correct lens package based on your prescription specs.
Q: Do you have progressive or bifocal lenses?
A: We sure do! Click here to find your perfect pair of multifocals.
Q: Do you offer prescription sunglasses?
A: We certainly do! Most of our sunglasses can be made with prescription, transition or tinted lenses. Most of our regular prescription glasses can be converted into sunglasses as well! Check out our Rx Sunglasses.
So if you’re thinking about getting glasses, go online. It’s just a click away .