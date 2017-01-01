Q: How can I see if the frames fit me?

A: We have a “Virtual Mirror” so you can see how our frames look on your face. Just upload your picture and you can try on our entire collection without leaving your home.

Q: I have my Dr. Prescription, what now?

A: Great! All you have to do is fill out your prescription online on the product page, or scan it and email it to us. The website will recommend the correct lens package based on your prescription specs.

Q: Do you have progressive or bifocal lenses?

A: We sure do! Click here to find your perfect pair of multifocals.

Q: Do you offer prescription sunglasses?

A: We certainly do! Most of our sunglasses can be made with prescription, transition or tinted lenses. Most of our regular prescription glasses can be converted into sunglasses as well! Check out our Rx Sunglasses.